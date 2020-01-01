As we have previously mentioned, security is a crucial element for us. Thus, it plays an important role in our entire system. How do we perform this security? We incorporate SSL encryption into the design of our software. We ensure complete and utter security by linking this encryption to every page that can be found on our platform.

Due to the inclusion of this encryption on every page available on the Bitcoin Digital website, we ensure that none of your transactions and interactions made on our platform are susceptible to being placed under attack from malicious entities.

Included in this process, we also refrain from using insecure methods to store your information. Not to mention, we also ask for a very small amount of information from you to ensure you gain privacy when trading. However, this isn’t the only process we put in place to ensure your security.

Finally, we have also incorporated AES encryption standards into the design of our platform. Incorporating and complying with these AES encryption standards allows all of your data to be effectively encrypted. Thus, these encryptions make it impossible for a malicious entity to gain access to your data in the unlikely event of an attack occurring.